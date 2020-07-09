Meghan Markle Releases Statement Supporting Friends After ‘Vicious’ UK Tabloids Threaten To Expose Their Identities In Court

Come for Meghan Markle all you want, but leave her real-life friends out of it!

That’s the message the former Royal was attempting to convey in her latest legal move against the British newspaper, Mail on Sunday, and its publisher, Associated Newspapers, on Thursday. In newly released excerpts of their ongoing court case, Meg’s legal team is doing every thing they can to block the outlet from revealing the names of five women who spoke to People for a cover story about her last year.

As our readers will recall, here is the same feature that made mention of the confidential letter Prince Harry‘s wife sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018, causing a firestorm of issues on her behalf in the media.

When five of Meghan’s buddies spoke to People in regards to the “global bullying” directed at her, the controversial note was referenced and the Mail on Sunday said Thomas unveiled the contents of the letter only after a friend had mentioned previously its existence. But even still, Markle doesn’t want them spending money on the reveal of its existence!

In the witness statement of her application filed at the High Court in London, the Duchess of Sussex argued that “Associated Newspapers, the owner of The Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, is threatening to write the names of five women—five private citizens—who made a choice by themselves to speak anonymously with a U.S. media outlet greater than a year ago, to defend me from the bullying behavior of Britain’s tabloid media.”

The defense continued:

“These five women are not on trial, and nor am I. The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial. It is this publisher that acted unlawfully and is wanting to evade accountability; to create a circus and distract from the idea of this case—that the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published my private letter. Each of these women is a private citizen, young mother, and each includes a basic directly to privacy. Both the Mail on Sunday and the court system have their names on a confidential schedule, but also for the Mail on Sunday to expose them in the public domain for no reason apart from clickbait and commercial gain is vicious and poses a threat to their emotional and mental wellbeing.”

To put it simply, Markle added:

“The Mail on Sunday is playing a media game with real lives.”

The former Suits star asked the courts to keep the UK tabloids from breaking precedent and “abusing the legal process by identifying these anonymous individuals.” She noted they’d be doing a disservice to themselves and putting their own various unnamed sources at risk, too.

The thing is, a Mail on Sunday spokesperson told ITV News later that same day they “had absolutely no intention of publishing the identities of the five friends” at trial this week-end. However, they do believe it’s a fundamental element of the ongoing litigation:

“But their evidence is at the heart of the case and we see no reason why their identities should be kept secret. That is why we told the Duchess’s lawyers last week that the question of their confidentiality should be properly considered by the Court.”

But Meg’s legal team fired back and called bulls**t on their stance:

“We vehemently believe that the Mail’s threat to publish has nothing to do with the case, and is only being done and so the Mail can target five innocent women through the pages of its newspapers and its web site.”

A source close to the situation said the names have been completely provided to the judge and to the newspaper in confidence for the defense within the court process. They added that if the Duchess tried to block them at all or pursue the point about their anonymity any further, they’d publish anyway!

“We have therefore submitted an application to ask the court to ensure that the names contained in the confidential filing, are kept confidential. We argue that it is an attempt to intimidate The Duchess and her friends, in her ongoing lawsuit against their newspaper’s unlawful behavior.”

From the looks of it, it doesn’t seem the Mail has any f**ks left to give, so, we might get those names after all! Who knows. We’ll keep you updated as this develops, Perezcious readers!