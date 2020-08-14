Meghan Markle reflects on moving back to the U.S. during racial unrest

“To come back and to just see this state of affairs, I think at the onset, if I’m being honest, it was just devastating,” she stated.”It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment.”

“If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role… it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning,” Markle discussed.

The previous starlet stated that she’s quite looking forward to utilizing her voice for causes that matter most to her such as ballot, reasonable journalism, and uplifting and informing females and individuals of color.

“From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it’s something I look forward to being a part of,” Markle stated. “And belonging to utilizing my voice in such a way that I have not been able to of late. So, yeah, it’s great to be house.”

