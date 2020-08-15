Meghan Markle Recalls ‘Devastating’ Feeling Moving Back To America Amid BLM Protests

After living her life beyond the United States for the last years, Meghan Markle definitely understands there’s no location like house! But today that house is, well, sort of on fire …

The 39-year-old invested 7 years in Canada recording the hit program Suits, and after that ventured throughout the pond to the U.K. for a bit to live life as a Royal after wedingPrince Harry (You might have become aware of that.) Months after her questionable #Megxit and another short stint back in the Great White North, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in addition to infant Archie Harrison were lastly able to plant roots in their stretching brand-new Montecito, California house.

In a virtual sit-down interview on Friday, Meg confessed while it was “good to be home” after so long, she was unfortunate to see the across the country chaos that unfolded amid the Black Lives Matter motion this summertime.

Speaking to Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of The 19th *, referred to as a “nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy,” Markle showed: