Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie, 1, is ‘just about walking’, royal expert says

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the family is spending time together as the little guy prepares to walk.

“I think he is just about walking,” said Nicholl in mention of the Archie. “He’s a very happy little boy, he’s loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry’s house. I’m told they haven’t found their forever home yet, they’re still looking.”

It was recently reported that Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, are residing at Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills, which has triggered some security issues, leading them to create some upgrades.

“They really do love that family time and they’ve had a lot of that recently,” continued Nicholl. “They both feel very grateful for that time they’ve had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.”

Similarly, a source previously told Us Weekly that the kiddo has been “saying a few words.”

Now that the pair is independent from the royal family, they will be looking at ways to earn an income for themselves. Most recently it was reported that they’d signed with the Harry Walker Agency, who represents high-profile customers like the Obamas and Clintons.

“They do need to make money,” Nicholls also told ET. “They’ve been in L.A. since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven’t actually earned anything.”