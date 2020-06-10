Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Relationship Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ In El Lay!

Things in Los Angeles are still bittersweet for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While it’s been some time now since the royal couple and their son Archie Harrison relocated from Canada to California, life is anything but “normal” for them as they continue steadily to deal with growing pains for their move.

Related: Meghan Markle Reveals Her Personal Experience With Racism In 2012 PSA

A source spilled to ET:

“It’s a bit ironic because one of the things that was making Meghan unhappy about living in the U.K. was that she felt isolated and she missed her friends. But now she’s back in the U.S., which is what she wanted, but is isolated and can’t see her friends.”

As you’ll recall, the couple lived on Vancouver Island for several months after announcing they would be stepping down from their senior roles within the royal family. The insider revealed a lot of their happiest times as a family were when they could spend quality time together, go hiking, and visit with friends, which they can’t necessarily do right now.

But inspite of the situation, they’re doing much better than ever! The confidant added it’s been a blessing that their distractions are minimal:

“Their relationship is stronger than ever.”

We love to hear this!!

Right now, they’re relieved to have fewer projects on the plate and so are using this time and energy to plan out their future together! While we know the couple is focusing on their new endeavor, Archewell, they’ve also gotten associated with local charity work in Los Angeles since arriving in the Golden State.

Related: Harry Is Relying On Prince William After Struggling With Obstacles Since Move

Something else they’re getting ready to get more a part of is the Black Lives Matter movement. Royal expert Katie Nicholl unveiled to the outlet:

“The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we’re going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest. They’ve been very busy with the COVID efforts, particularly how it’s impacting on their charities. And their focus is now, I’m told, shifting onto this movement — Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them.”

Meg, who sees herself as a “role model” to speak on dilemmas of inequality, has already shared a bit of perspective about this within a virtual graduation speech, and is ready to keep on showing support:

“She believes that there is an expectation on her behalf to address what’s going on and to [show] support. And that is what they’re doing.”

Nicholl continued:

“They come in on this from different perspectives, Meghan as a Californian, Harry as an Englishman, both of them keeping abreast of what’s happening, both here in the U.K. and in L.A. But this is a campaign that matters to them. This is something they want to be more involved with and I’m told we’re going to see them really focusing their energy on this over the next coming weeks.”

The couple is looking for methods for getting involved at a community level, and will hopefully map out a public plan of action when they’re ready:

“They’re speaking to community leaders from a number of different organizations and charities. I’m told this is something they want to keep private at the moment while they work out what they can do and how they can help.”

We’re looking towards seeing how they join up!!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]