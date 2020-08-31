Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s New Neighbors Are PISSED!

It doesn’t seem like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a great first impression on the neighbors!
Trouble has followed the pair from Los Angeles to their new home in Montecito, California, which already had some famous residents — but never royalty! TMZ reports some locals are getting fed up after just a few weeks of the chaos that has stormed the quiet Santa Barbara-adjacent community since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated there with son Archie Harrison.
While the family has yet to be seen in public yet, the presence of paparazzi is pissing off dwellers of the affluent neighborhood in a major way! Not only that, but apparently choppers have been making the rounds over Harry and Meg’s newly purchased $14.7 million home, in addition to tourists asking around the local shops if the royal couple has been seen out yet!