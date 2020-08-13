Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s New $14.7 Million Mansion Includes An Arcade, Cottage, & MORE!

It’s no palace, however it’s definitely close!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are setting the bar rather high with their freshly bought starter house in Santa Barbara County, simply 2 hours north of the Los Angeles estate enthusiastically lent to them for the last a number of months by Tyler Perry

Related: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry File New Privacy Lawsuit Over Photos Of Archie

As you’ll remember, an associate for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex validated to several outlets today:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

According to Variety, the couple bought the 7.4-acre Montecito substance for a tremendous $1465 million, getting a $9.5 million home mortgage to protect the residential or commercial property. Their new house is stashed on a personal, gated street, though the location is filled with a few of the most well-known names in the biz, consisting of Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ellen DeGeneres

However, their name does not really appear on grant deeds connected to the residential or commercial property! Records reveal that the estate was bought by a mystical rely on mid-June, with the mailing address noted as the workplace of Meg’s …