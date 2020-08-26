Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s critics dubbed ‘morons’ by ‘Finding Freedom’ author Omid Scobie

Since the book was published — with its contents repeatedly making headlines — Scobie has addressed the critics of Markle, 39, and Harry, 35, and suggested they pay attention to a different issue.

STARS DEFEND MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER ROYAL RECEIVES BACKLASH FOR VOTING COMMENTS: ‘IT’S HER COUNTRY’

“Would love to occasionally see the tears and energy these morons spend on a non-working royal used on Prince Andrew’s horrendous mess,” the author tweeted Saturday.

He added: “Or is there nothing worse than a woman of colour with a voice?”

Scobie is, of course, referring to revelations that Prince Andrew had ties to the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has also been accused of sleeping with Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17 years old and allegedly being trafficked by Epstein.

AMAZON RESTRICTS REVIEWS ON MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY BOOK AFTER ‘NOTICING UNUSUAL ACTIVITY’: REPORT

The disclosure of the 60-year-old prince’s link to Epstein resulted in his stepping back from public duties last year, though he is expected to still receive birthday honors reserved for senior royals.

Markle and Harry have drawn criticism themselves for also relinquishing their public duties on behalf of the crown. The couple has now moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., with their son Archie.