Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Big Quarantine Moves! Revisit The COMPLETE Relationship Timeline!

Seems like nobody has had a busier quarantine than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

In between celebrating milestones like Archie‘s first birthday, their second wedding anniversary, and Meg’s return to performing with Disney (doing a voiceover for a documentary about elephants — nonetheless counts!), the Duke and Duchess have been on the transfer.

After stepping down from their royal duties simply earlier than the coronavirus disaster hit, the couple have been nation hopping, going from Canada to the US and settling in La La Land. And all through all of it, they’ve been preventing a authorized battle towards Britain’s tabloids.

If your head is spinning from all that information, you might need to get caught up on all that these royals have been as much as…

