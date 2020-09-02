Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sign MASSIVE Deal With Netflix – Details HERE!

Coming soon to a TV near you!

The royal family might not be big fans of The Crown, but hey — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t really part of the Firm anymore, are they? LOLz, the Sussexes have officially signed a deal with Netflix after much speculation over the last few months since their intentions to step down from their senior roles was announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a new multiyear deal exclusively with the streaming service, according to The New York Times, with their unnamed production company set to produce feature films, scripted shows, documentaries, docuseries, and children’s programming. The couple confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday: