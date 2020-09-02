Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sign MASSIVE Deal With Netflix – Details HERE!

Coming soon to a TV near you!
The royal family might not be big fans of The Crown, but hey — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t really part of the Firm anymore, are they? LOLz, the Sussexes have officially signed a deal with Netflix after much speculation over the last few months since their intentions to step down from their senior roles was announced.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a new multiyear deal exclusively with the streaming service, according to The New York Times, with their unnamed production company set to produce feature films, scripted shows, documentaries, docuseries, and children’s programming. The couple confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday:
“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”
They added (below):
“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and…