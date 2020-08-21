Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Show Glimpse Of Their Santa Barbara Mansion In Virtual Chat!

Check out these digs!

Fans have actually been wanting to slip a peek inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s $14.7 million mansion considering that their transfer to the Santa Barbara location previously this year– and thanks to a brand-new virtual conference, their desire became a reality! Well, sort of.

In a brand-new video (listed below), The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust linked to the distanced royals together with a group of young leaders to go over how to utilize the online world for excellent.

Naturally, lots of sensible points were made throughout the chat– Meg, for example, made an exceptional point about how it was crucial to make the web a “safe space” to gain from one another– however lots of audiences might just concentrate on the small glimpse of the couple’s brand-new living quarters, that included a fireplace, an indoor plant, and a statue of a cross.

Ch- ch-check out the video (listed below) to see a little corner of Archie Harrison‘s stomping premises!

[Image via The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust/YouTube]