Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, & Prince Andrew’s Social Media Profiles Wiped From Royal Website!

Out with the old!

Some edits have actually been made to the royal household’s site, and they aren’t in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew‘s favor.

After stepping down as working members of the royal household, the @SussexRoyal Instagram page, in addition to Andrew’s Twitter and IG accounts, have actually been gotten rid of from royal.uk. Ouch!! The social networks links area of the website now leave Twitter and Instagram represent Kate Middleton and Prince William ( which were when shown Meg and Harry), Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and @TheRoyal Household, which records the Queen and other royals.

But they’re not completely gone from the site right now! Active bio pages still stay on the site recording their life and charitable causes.

As you’ll remember, the @SussexRoyal Instagram account has actually not remained in usage because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from their time as senior royals inMarch An statement post at the time read: