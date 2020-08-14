Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘squandered tremendous opportunity’ to do good as royals, author claims

“I try not to show them at their worst,” the 70- year-old continued. “And I likewise attempt to reveal what their possibilities were and still might be. I believe they have harmed themselves really severely. I believe there will be a really challenging method forward, no matter what the method is. I believe if they attempt to return to this nation, they will not be invited.

“I think there is a distinct possibility if they don’t make their great fortune that they were hoping to make in Hollywood, they’re going to have to move on to somewhere else. I don’t know what they’re going to do. I suspect they don’t know what they’re going to do.”

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ‘FURIOUS’ AT ‘PROBLEM’ HALF-SISTER SAMANTHA FOR MAKING VICIOUS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST HER: BOOK

MEGHAN MARKLE PULLED OUT OF PIPPA MIDDLETON’S WEDDING ‘AT THE LAST MINUTE’ FOR THIS REASON, BOOK CLAIMS

Before the bombshell book “Finding Freedom” composed by royal press reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was launched this summertime, Campbell released “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” which intends to supply a “behind-the-scenes authoritative account” on Markle and Prince Harry’s whirlwind love, high-profile marriage as well as their decision to step…