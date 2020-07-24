Meghan Markle & Prince Harry File New Privacy Lawsuit Over Photos Of Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to protect their son at all costs.

As you’re likely aware, we’ve only gotten a few glimpses at Archie Harrison throughout the first 14 months of his life, and his parents seem determined to keep it that way, even if they have to go to court over it.

Related: Harry Disputes ‘Deeply Offensive’ Allegations Over Misused Charity Funds

According to a new lawsuit filed on Thursday, the pair are looking to ensure their “right to be left alone in the privacy of their own home,” after an unknown photographer allegedly began “shopping photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie.”

In docs obtained by E! News, the couple’s attorney revealed the photog claimed these photos were taken on a family outing in Malibu, but that’s not the case. Michael Krump shared:

“Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived here. It is clear from a description of the photographs being shopped that they were taken of activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst to [Meghan and Harry].”

The trio is currently residing at Tyler Perry‘s mega-mansion, an arrangement set up via mutual friend Oprah Winfrey. We’ve seen Meg and Harry out a few times during the pandemic to do charity work, but otherwise they’ve been laying low for the last several months as they adjust to life in El Lay. Unfortunately for them, that apparently hasn’t stopped these “invasions of privacy” via drones and helicopters, despite their “best efforts” to fortify and protect their home with mesh fencing:

“[Meghan and Harry] do not presently know who broke the law to take these photographs of their son, or who is now trying to sell them to media outlets.”

While it’s unclear right now who exactly took the photos, the Duke and Duchess hope to “uncover” their identities through subpoenas and are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as rights to the photographs in question.

In a statement to E! News, Krump shared the former royals wish to protect their “right to privacy,” which is guaranteed under California law:

“No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.”

Security concerns are an issue with many celeb parents in Los Angeles, especially for those who do not share the faces of their little ones with the public. Experts predicted these issues would occur upon Meg and Harry’s arrival in the city — especially since they had issues in Canada — and it’s been said that they had a run-in with a drone flying as low as 20-feet overhead back in May.

What do U think about the pair’s latest move, y’all?? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]