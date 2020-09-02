Meghan Markle, Prince Harry considered another ‘traditional’ name for son Archie

They “wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of it,” wrote “Finding Freedom” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, according to Hello! magazine. “They thought about Archibald for all of one second. … He was always going to be little Archie.”

While the couple settled on a similar moniker in Archie, the former American actress and the British prince used the name to conceptualize a charitable organization they would ultimately launch.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'” they told The Telegraph in April. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

