Meghan Markle Praises ‘Feminist’ Husband Prince Harry For Setting A ‘Beautiful Example’ For Archie!

Prince Harry is a feminist, and Meghan Markle wants to tell you all about it!

The Duchess of Sussex sat down for a backyard chat in Santa Barbara with activist Gloria Steinem, where she shared both her and her husband’s views on female empowerment for MAKERS Women.

The Suits alum shared:

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers.”

Steinem added, “Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” to which Meg replied:

“Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’”

She continued (below):

“But you need that. And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

Hmm… a little dig at her own father Thomas Markle, perhaps? But continuing the conversation,…