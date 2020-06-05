Meghan Markle pays tribute to George Floyd in commencement speech and other stories from this week

Meghan Markle paid tribute to George Floyd in the course of her commencement speech from her previous high school. “Star Wars” acting professional John Boyega gave an excellent speech within a George Floyd protest in London. Lea Michele apologized for her habits on the pair of “Glee” following she has been called out there by co-star Samantha Ware for being “a living heck,” to work with. Chris Trousdale, best known for his role in the music group Dream Street, passed away at the age of 34, reportedly from COVID-19. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated that the will of “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin’s spouse was “100% forged.”

