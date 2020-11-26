Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her Grief During A Miscarriage Earlier This Year

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle recently shed light on her failed pregnancy earlier this year. She informed that she suffered from a miscarriage while she was pregnant with her second child in July. Months after, Meghan Markle finally opens up about her tragic loss.

The Duchess of Sussex wrote in an opinion article in the New York Times that the incident happened suddenly. She was busy changing the diaper of her first born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when she felt an acute cramp on her stomach region. Meghan Markle had her first child in 2019 with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Talks About The Unbearable Grief Of Her Miscarriage

She further elaborates in the article that the pain caused her to drop on the ground with her first-born in her arms. To avert her mind from the pain and not to cause panic, she started singing a lullaby for Archie. Meghan wrote that the jolly tune of the lullaby was a sharp contrast to the excruciating pain that she felt at the moment. She adds that she knew she was losing the second child while she was clutching onto her first child.

The former member of the Royal Family took months to open up about this loss. But her piece on her miscarriage shows how she has reflected on the loss, and dealt with it. Meghan further adds details about how Prince Harry took the news. He was sitting beside her in the hospital bed, crying. Meghan had tried to imagine how he must have taken the loss and was quite concerned about Harry’s condition. She described the situation as an “unbearable grief” that left an indelible mark on their lives. She also touched upon the notion of miscarriage and how it is an pain experienced by many but discussed by few.