Meghan Markle is trained in martial arts and kickboxing, acting resume shows

Not just can Markle talk numerous languages, however she is trained in martial arts and kickboxing.

“I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series ‘Suits,’” Jorge Blanco, that trained Meghan in kickboxing and martial arts throughout the recording of “Suits,” informed Spanish Vanity Fair.

“We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she’s super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent.”

Other associates appointed to Markle on the one sheet consist of ballet, jazz and faucet dance in addition to experience in music theater. Markle likewise asserted to be well-versed in Spanish, and competent in French.