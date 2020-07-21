Meghan Markle has freedom to speak ‘from the heart,’ isn’t bound by ‘constraints’ of royal life: author

He specifically pointed to the Duchess of Sussex’s speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit last week. He said the former “Suits” star didn’t rely on a structured speech usually given to members of the British royal family for public engagements.

“This was Meghan really being able to talk without the constraints of some of the things you might have to bear in mind when writing a speech as a working member of the royal family,” said Scobie, as reported by U.K.’s DailyMail on Tuesday.

MEGHAN MARKLE BLAMES UK TABLOIDS FOR RUINING HER RELATIONSHIP WITH HER DAD: REPORT

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ESTRANGED FATHER THOMAS HAS BEEN TRYING TO CONTACT THE DUCHESS SINCE HER LA MOVE: SOURCE

“I understand she spent a long time preparing for this speech,” he continued. “Usually we see members of the royal family reading from very tight scripts when they go up onto a stage. I understand Meghan had bullet points.”

According to Scobie, the former Hollywood actress was “perhaps a little punchier than we’ve seen in the past.”

“She spoke more from the heart than from a script,” he said. “I had an interesting conversation with Team Sussex after this happened. They said this speech really spoke to many of the issues she will continue to focus on passionately moving forward — gender equality, racial injustice, youth empowerment. This worked a really great preview for the Duchess of Sussex and some of her future speaking engagements.”

In May, Page Six reported that Markle and her husband Prince Harry reportedly spoke to Scobie and Carolyn Durand for a tell-all that details their departure as senior members of the royal family.

The book, “Finding Freedom” is set to be released by Dey Street Books on Aug. 11.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY ARE KEEPING ZOOM CHATS FORMAL DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS, SOURCE CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE URGES GIRLS TO FIGHT RACISM AND GENDER INEQUALITY IN POWERFUL SPEECH

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” read the book’s description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

On Jan. 8, the couple announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

RYAN REYNOLDS MAKES A JOKE ABOUT PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE’S ROYAL ‘STEP BACK’ ON ‘DON’T’ GAME SHOW

MEGHAN MARKLE ASKS BRITISH COURT TO PREVENT NEWSPAPER FROM REVEALING IDENTITIES OF FRIENDS WHO DEFENDED HER

“We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple shared on Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The couple added they would continue to work with the reigning monarch, 94, as well as Harry’s father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

They have kept their royal titles.