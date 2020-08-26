Meghan Markle, Gloria Steinem discuss importance of voting: ‘The only place we’re all equal, the voting booth’

“Meg, welcome house. I’m so pleased that you’re home,” Steinem, 86, informed Markle, 39, who moved back to Los Angeles, Calif., from England previously this year with Prince Harry and their child, Archie.

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS ‘WE ALL KNOW WHAT’S AT STAKE’ AT ELECTION: ‘IF YOU’RE COMPLACENT, YOU’RE COMPLICIT’

Markle, an American who is a previous starlet, reacted: “Thank you. Me too, for so lots of factors.”

The set then introduced into a conversation to motivate ladies, particularly girls, to enact the 2020 governmental election.

“People forget how hard women like you, and so many others before you, fought for us to just be where we are right now,” Markle specified.

In action, Steinem stated, “If you do not vote, you do not exist. It is the only place we’re all equal, the voting cubicle.”

“What concerns me the most are youths, who I comprehend are the least most likely to vote and I can comprehend the sensation that they do not believe they have an effect,” the social activist stated.

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS SHE’S VOTING IN 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BREAKING ROYAL FAMILY TRADITION

She included: “Yet, it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am, and they’re going to be suffering the consequences.”