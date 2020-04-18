Meghan Markle Found The ‘Perfect Fit’ In Former Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson’s Charity!

Meghan Markle is discovering her footing in El Lay!

As we beforehand shared, the Duchess of Sussex partook in her first volunteer exercise again in her residence state whereas delivering meals in West Hollywood to purchasers with crucial diseases by Project Angel Food.

A supply spoke with DailyMail.com about Meghan and Prince Harry‘s charitable endeavor:

Though Meg is probably going already conversant in town (and getting re-acclimated whereas taking her pups for neighborhood walks), the pair took half within the alternative to see town “through the eyes of philanthropy.” The insider added:

“Some people didn’t recognize them at first and others were just completely shocked. One elderly woman actually started to cry and said she had always been a fan and had always wanted to meet them, and then welcomed them to their new life in America.”

So cute!! The pair had been dressed down in informal garments and face masks whereas making the rounds, and introduced smiles to the faces of those that had been in want:

“Meghan said it felt good to finally be out and about, connecting with people. It was surreal and just so heartwarming. They brought so many smiles and made Easter so special for those who needed it the most.”

But we are able to’t give Miz Markle all of the credit score for the outing, it was really her momma Doria Ragland who received her within the charity, which was based by former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

The confidant defined:

“Meghan was first introduced to the teachings of Marianne by her mom when she was a teenager. That’s when Doria gave her ‘A Return to Love’, one of Marianne’s most famous books.”

So when the Duke and Duchess had been in search of a low key solution to become involved in the neighborhood, this appeared like a very good match:

“Meghan had been looking for an organization to get behind and says Project Angel Food is the perfect fit. [Harry and Meghan] asked a lot of questions and seemed genuinely concerned and grateful for the people working at Project Angel. She plans on volunteering much more with Harry and for the time being urged her mom to stay home and stay safe.”

Seems like Meg and Harry are already discovering their footing in El Lay!!

[Image via John Rainford/Nicky Nelson/WENN.]