Meghan Markle Felt ‘Unprotected’ By Royal Family – Leading To ‘Tremendous Emotional Distress’

This doesn’t come as a shock!

If you’ve been maintaining with Meghan Markle over the past two years since she married into the royal household, you’d learn about among the struggles she’s been by way of! Specifically, most of the tabloid articles revealed by the UK media which she has been topic to and unable to answer.

Related: Meghan & Harry Reportedly Working With Civil Rights Groups On FB Boycott

Per new authorized paperwork obtained by E! News, legal professionals for the Suits alum say that frequent practices by the Windsor household, together with not chatting with the press, left Miz Markle and her associates “feeling silenced” when confronted with media experiences.

The doc from her group reads:

“[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.”

As you’re doubtless conscious, they’re particularly referencing the publishing of a letter to her father Thomas Markle, which was written in August 2018, three months after her marriage ceremony which he didn’t attend. This is now on the middle of a authorized battle between the Sussexes and the British outlet.

Her legal professionals added:

“As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself.”

So unhappy. And a state of affairs that sounds so much just like the one Princess Diana was in…

You’ll recall when Meg’s nameless besties spoke with People in early 2019 to drag again the curtain on what was actually happening behind the scenes with their pal, and likewise defend her in opposition to the claims made by the Mail on Sunday within the article in query.

At the time, it was Prince Harry who knowledgeable his pregnant spouse concerning the People story, which her associates say they had been pushed to do as a result of Kensington Palace allegedly “mandated” these in her internal circle to offer “no comment” if approached by the press.

Her representatives asserted (under) that the Duchess of Sussex had no thought concerning the article previous to publication and was “unaware” of her associates’ actions and “not involved” in any respect:

“Had the Claimant been asked or been given the opportunity to participate, she would have asked the KP Communications Team to say on the record that she had not been involved with the People magazine article, as she had not been.” This comes after Archie Harrison‘s momma suffered a minor authorized setback in May when Judge Warby dominated that three parts of the case had been “irrelevant in law, or inadequately particularized, or that it would be disproportionate to litigate the issues raised,” shifting the main focus again onto her letter revealed within the Mail on Sunday. Thoughts on the most recent authorized updates, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (under) within the feedback!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]