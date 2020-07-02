Meghan Markle felt ‘unprotected’ by royal family during pregnancy, was advised not to speak out: court docs

Now, a fresh court filing in the case has reportedly unveiled some dark details about Meghan’s unhappiness during her pregnancy with her and Prince Harry’s 14-month-old son, Archie.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, many of Meghan’s friends were concerned on her well-being during that time. The concerns had to do with the Duchess of Sussex’s “welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself.”

Meghan "had become the subject of a number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically the Defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health," the court documents state.

The documents continue to state that Kensington Palace's press group "mandated" the Duchess and her family and friends to state "no comment" if approached by media for comment, the report stated. The building did not immediately reply to Fox News' request comment on Thursday.

Back in May, the judge presiding in the case ruled in part in favor of Associated Newspapers by striking the Duchess of Sussex's arguments that the publication acted dishonestly and attempted to create discord between Meghan and her father.

Associated Newspapers has denied the accusations contained in Meghan's suit — particularly the claim that the letter was presented in a way that altered its meaning.

At the time, the Duchess' legal team confirmed in a statement to Fox News that they looked forward to continuing the case in court.

"Whilst the Judge acknowledges that there is a claim for breach of privacy and copyright, we are disappointed to note that his judgment suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant. We feel honesty and ethics are at the core of what matters; or as it relates to the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers, their lack thereof," the statement from Meghan's lawyers began.

“Nonetheless, we respect the Judge’s decision as the strong case against Associated will continue to focus on the issue of a private, intimate and hand-written letter from a daughter to her father that was published by The Mail on Sunday. This gross violation of any person’s right to privacy is obvious and unlawful, and The Mail on Sunday should be held to account for their actions.”