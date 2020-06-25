Meghan Markle ‘Could Not Get Over’ Jessica Mulroney Using Their Friendship As Defense Of White Privilege Accusations

We’ve already heard Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney‘s friendship was over due to this whole “white privilege” controversy. But a new source claims to learn “the deciding factor” in the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to cut off her former bestie.

For those not really acquainted with the scandal, Jessica was asked by an influencer named Sasha Exeter to make more of an attempt to speak out about #BlackLivesMatter — and taken care of immediately the Black woman with self-righteous anger and veiled threats.

In her subsequent public apology to Sasha, the TV host and stylist specifically referenced her famous BFF, saying:

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

(This while simultaneously threatening Sasha with case in a personal DM!)

From what we’ve heard Meghan is wholly done with Jessica, viewing this whole scandal because the last straw.

And this week a source unveiled to Us Weekly‘s new Hot Hollywood news ab muscles specific offense that made it happen. Not the white privilege, nor the lawsuit threats — it absolutely was brandishing their friendship as a defense, essentially using her Black friend as a human shield. The insider claims:

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha. That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

A second source corroborated early in the day claims that the relationship had been “less strong before this drama went down” than it had been during the time Jessica’s young ones played big roles in the 2018 Royal wedding. This insider also agrees it was exploiting their friendship that crossed the line:

“Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines. Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this… Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it’s a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

That’s maybe not too surprising, especially if she’s trying to keep her image spotless for future positions — like, say, in america government? Or even more prestigious, with Disney!

