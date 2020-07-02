Meghan Markle claims Britain made profit out of her £32m wedding to Prince Harry because it made £1BILLION in tourism windfall – Armenian News

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed that her royal wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle raised more than £1billion in tourism revenue for Britain.

Meghan Markle also said the income generated for the public purse ‘far outweighed’ the contribution of taxpayers’ money towards crowd security in May 2018.

The claim was made within the newest documents released as part of her High Court battle against The Mail On Sunday over an article which reproduced parts of a letter she had sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018, reports the Daily Mail.

UK taxpayers contributed to the estimated £32million cost of the wedding, even though the church service, flowers and reception were paid for by the Royal Family.

The majority of the estimated figure – £30million – was funded by the taxpayer and mostly allocated to security measures, including costs on protecting Windsor with a heavy police presence, crowd control and restrictions added to businesses.