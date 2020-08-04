Meghan Markle birthday plans revealed as royal family sends well-wishes from abroad: Source

Markle and Harry have actually lived in Los Angeles considering that March when they relocated their young family from Vancouver Island in Canada– and it didn’t take wish for the British royal family to provide their birthday wants to the previous “Suits” starlet when her wedding day got here.

KATE MIDDLETON ‘BARELY ACKNOWLEDGED’ MEGHAN MARKLE DURING ROYAL FAMILY FALLOUT: BOOK

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈” the Kensington Palace account, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, composed together with an image of Meghan kneeling down and speaking to a woman holding a chocolate cupcake.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s Royal Family Instagram account shared a dynamic picture of Markle standing together with Her Royal Highness in an image that was snapped throughout their 2018 joint look in Cheshire, England.

U.K.-based royal correspondent Neil Sean informed Fox News a source stated: “She does not desire anything huge or elegant as she feels this will check out severely in today environment.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WERE ‘A LITTLE BIT NAIVE’ TO HOPE FOR PRIVACY IN LOS ANGELES, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

She is “tired with all the criticism and circumstances going on in their lives today with legal and snappers etc.,” the source informed Sean.

An associate for Markle did not right away react to Fox News’ …