Meghan Markle Annoyed At Kensington Palace For Supporting Kate Middleton In Article Dispute!

Meghan Markle is reportedly mad a few perceived double normal in how Kensington Palace treats its royal girls… and she or he could also be on to one thing!

Last week, British society magazine Tatler ran a canopy story about Kate Middleton headlined “Catherine the Great.” Almost instantly, although, Prince William and the royal household took difficulty with “a swath of inaccuracies and false representations” within the article, going as far as to ship authorized letters to the magazine to take away the story from the web altogether. Whoa!!!

Related: Meghan And Harry ‘Got Creative’ With Second Wedding Anniversary Gifts!

That’s all positive and good for Kate’s fame, maybe, however Meghan apparently took difficulty with it virtually instantly! After all, Prince Harry‘s spouse was hounded by the British tabloid press for years with nary a peep from The Palace, so why Kate? And why now?!

Sources instructed DailyMail.com about Meghan’s frustration this week, stating the deluge of detrimental press was largely what led to Master Archie‘s mother and pa quitting royal life altogether, in any case! One insider revealed extra, saying (under):

“Meghan said Kensington Palace never once came to her defense when she was being shredded by the media. Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the Palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her.”

Yeah, no kidding… in fact, it could not assist that the journalist who wrote the Tatler piece apparently has direct ties to Meghan. Soooo, possibly the Palace was a bit extra motivated than typical to nip issues within the bud?!

Regardless, the insider continues on, revealing how Harry’s need for media sanity “fell on deaf ears,” apparently up till proper now:

“This is really a slap in the face for Harry because he repeatedly asked for an updated, revised media policy or at least a conversation about his concerns. All fell on deaf ears and then Kate comes along, snaps her fingers and gets an outpouring of support. Meghan says it’s just so telling. She explained this was one of the main reasons why she and Harry said their goodbyes to royal life… the lack of support and complete disregard for the pain and anguish Meghan suffered while being crucified by the media. Rather than backing her, [Meghan] was made to feel like she was asking too much, expecting too much, when all she wanted was support from the powers that be.”

…Support they shortly gave Kate, then, because the household blasted the Tatler story’s particulars and circled the wagons in protection of William’s spouse. And Meghan and Harry? Once once more left on the surface wanting in. Alas!

Speaking of the surface wanting in, one insider famous how even earlier than the Tatler piece, issues hadn’t precisely been heat and welcoming between Meghan and her fellow royal spouse:

“Meghan said on her last trip to England, Kate barely said two words to her and that it’s absolutely preposterous for her to start playing the blame game. Of all the people in the royal family, Meghan said she had hoped to develop a close relationship with Kate, but was never given the chance. It was hurtful and disappointing for Meghan. Kate never gave her the benefit of the doubt or reached out to her when she was at her lowest, struggling to adjust with very few friends. Had the roles been reversed, Meghan said she would have gone out of her way to make Kate feel part of the family. She would have embraced their sisterhood.”

Hmm… do y’all assume that final half is actually true, although, Perezcious readers?! Seems prefer it’s simply one thing that’s straightforward for Meghan to say now, ya know??

Still, it sounds just like the divide between these two excessive profile girls is as deep as ever… after which some!

Related: Here’s How Kate Is Parenting During The Age Of Coronavirus Distancing…

What do U make of those insider quote about Meghan’s obvious frustration?? Is it the type of factor life away from the royal fam will assist now?! Or will the sting of betrayal at all times be there??

Sound OFF together with your tackle all of it down within the feedback (under)…