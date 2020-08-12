Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocate to new home in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new location to call home.

After infamously stepping down as senior members of the British royal household at the start of the year and moving to North America, the Sussexes have actually just recently settled in Santa Barbara, Calif., after stints of living in Los Angeles and Vancouver, Canada.

An associate for the couple verified to Fox News that they bought a home in the seaside city.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a representative stated. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them as a family.”

A source informed Page Six, who initially reported the news, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope this is where their kid, Archie, 1, can mature and lead “as normal a life as possible.”

This is the 3rd huge relocation for the royal duo considering that2019 After the couple quote goodbye to senior royal responsibilities and promised to divided their time living in the United Kingdom and North America, Meghan and Harry hurdled the pond to Vancouver, Canada.

