Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocate to new home in Santa Barbara: reports

An associate for the couple verified to People that they bought a home in the seaside city.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” the representative informed the publication. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them as a family.”

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope this is where their kid, Archie, 1, can mature and lead “as normal a life as possible.”

This is the 3rd huge relocation for the royal duo because2019 After the couple quote goodbye to senior royal tasks and promised to divided their time living in the United Kingdom and North America, Meghan and Harry left Frogmore Cottage and hurdled the pond to Vancouver, Canada.

