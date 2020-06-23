Meghan MacLaren: How women’s golf will keep moving forward | Golf News



















1:18



The Ladies European Tour (LET) has launched a contemporary emblem, new web site and tag line, Raise Our Game, as a part of the brand new LPGA-LET three way partnership partnership

The Ladies European Tour (LET) has launched a contemporary emblem, new web site and tag line, Raise Our Game, as a part of the brand new LPGA-LET three way partnership partnership

We’ve at all times been happy with what our tour stands for.

But for the reason that new partnership between the LPGA and LET grew to become a actuality late final yr, there was a shift in vitality amongst my fellow LET gamers – the delight has became pleasure. Excitement for ourselves, and for our collective future. The outlook for European women’s golf is nothing however constructive.

Get the perfect costs and ebook a spherical at one in all 1,700 programs throughout the UK & Ireland

It’s no secret that golf on the entire hasn’t had the simplest time of it. As a sport we do not at all times do ourselves justice. But we on the LET have at all times identified that we’ve got an ideal product… we simply have not been capable of present that to the remainder of the world.

The LET and European golf has produced world-class gamers. The Solheim Cup final yr says greater than I may ever say. The normal of European play has skyrocketed – and even with restricted alternatives. Given a powerful and secure platform on which to showcase our abilities, the energy of this tour might be phenomenal.

Team Europe claimed a 14.5-13.5 victory on the 2019 Solheim Cup

Reaching new followers, and a broader market, has at all times been a part of our imaginative and prescient. Growing up my Sunday evenings, like numerous golfers, had been spent watching Tiger Woods. I used to be obsessed. I used to be impressed. But once I went to school in Florida and actually began believing in my very own path in the direction of skilled golf, I watched much more of the individuals I aspired to be like.

The LPGA Tour was televised usually and was simple to seek out. I grew to become extra engaged. I realized concerning the gamers; their video games and their types, their traits and their personalities, their backgrounds, their objectives, their tales. Quite merely, I grew to become a fan. I may see the perfect gamers within the women’s recreation frequently and it drove me on. I had the chance to entry it.

Building a franchise, be it in sport or enterprise, requires constructing a loyal fanbase. You have to know who and what you are watching. For me, it is like soccer. It’s some of the widespread sports activities on the earth for an even bigger purpose than the sport itself. Its tales have been woven all through historical past, its followers are for all times, its stars are family names.

It’s one factor to look at sport however it’s one other to have an attachment. When you may have a bond, it turns into actual. This partnership with the LPGA gives the energy and depth to breed the frequency and familiarity that European women’s golf deserves.

Some may query why this partnership was wanted. Many LET gamers requested that very same query. Many of us had been hesitant. Many of us feared the LET folding into the LPGA. Some may not see that as a damaging, however the id and independence of the LET is one thing extremely particular – one thing value preserving.

The Ladies European Tour has launched a brand new emblem, web site and tag line to assist promote the women’s recreation

Luckily for us, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan and his staff recognised that. This is a real partnership, one designed to make the LET and women’s golf stronger all over the world as collectively we work to boost our recreation.

The LPGA is now a world model. It’s not restricted to America. LPGA Tour gamers are marketed across the globe, as a result of it has followers across the globe. That model has recognition in every single place you go, even in Europe. We know that didn’t occur in a single day. It took years of diligent work, creating and constructing on a stable basis. It took perception and funding. This partnership gives that very same basis to the LET. We hope to construct related outcomes whereas retaining our personal distinct European id.

MacLaren is a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour

I’ve at all times thought that golf followers the world over – those that watch the European Tour and the PGA Tour – may, and would, be followers of the LET, too. If you may have curiosity in golf, and its individuals and its tales and its abilities, you may have curiosity in us too. That’s why this partnership has been so thrilling. We’re in a stronger place to leverage and promote who we’re. We can take a deep breath, look to a broader market, and plan easy methods to construct even higher model loyalty.

That previous adage of it’s a must to see it to consider it might be the mantra of women’s skilled golf. Watch us. See our recreation at an occasion. Get to know us. Engage with us as a fan.

Hopefully, now and in years to return, you may see us. I implore you, give the brand new LET a strive. We will not allow you to down.