Meghan King Has Herself A Hunky New Boyfriend After Jim Edmonds Split! Details HERE!

It’s like falling in love once more!

Meghan King, contemporary off the tumultuous finish of her relationship with former MLB star Jim Edmonds, is getting a contemporary begin on this planet of romance with a brand new man by her aspect! Now, somewhat over six months after the truth TV star’s messy divorce from the ex-ballplayer first hit the headlines, it actually looks as if Meghan is able to transfer on.

Related: It’s Official — Meghan Drops Jim’s Last Name Amid Contentious Divorce Battle!

According to a supply who confirmed the connection first with E! News, the previous Real Housewives of Orange County star is relationship entrepreneur Christian Schauf. It’s unclear how the 35-year-old mother got here throughout the bearded hunk, as he’s primarily based in Utah and he or she spends her time within the OC, however right here we’re!

Schauf, who describes himself as “a serial adventurer, athlete, entrepreneur, and philanthropist,” is the founding father of an organization that sells emergency preparedness kits — how applicable on this loopy 12 months of 2020! — and likewise hosts a podcast referred to as Life Uncharted. On his private web site, the previously single man shares:

“In his downtime he lends aid to those in need, performs charity work in the world’s most dangerous cities, and chases adventure in every sense of the word.”

Sounds like… an journey! Ha!!!

The couple is claimed to be spending numerous time collectively proper now whereas her youngsters — daughter Aspen and twin boys Hayes and Hart — are quarantined in St. Louis with their dad.

Either manner, with Jim having moved on already into a brand new relationship with Kortnie O’Connor, it’s solely truthful Meghan can now have some enjoyable in her love life, too. Happy to see it, and completely happy for her!

Related: Meghan Admits She Wasn’t Looking Forward To Mother’s Day Amid Divorce!

Of course, Kortnie infamously had a threesome with the now-estranged couple earlier than their cut up, so… yeah, unusual bedfellows certainly. Did Schauf have a threesome with ’em, too, and that’s like a pre-requisite for relationship Jim or Meghan from right here on out? JK! LOLz!!!

Jokes apart, it looks as if King has met an fascinating new match, for positive. At least this may give her some sort of constructive factor in her life even whereas she and the previous St. Louis Cardinals outfielder hash out their bitter divorce drama.

What do y’all make of the brand new man, Perezcious readers?? Hunky as could be, or what?! Sound OFF along with your tackle the previous actuality TV star’s bearded beau down within the feedback (under)!!!