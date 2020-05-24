Meghan King Goes Mountain Biking With New BF For Memorial Day Weekend: ‘I Did The Mountain Thing!’

So a lot for the terrific inside your home!

Reality TELEVISION alum and also (previous?!) interior fanatic Meghan King is doing her point in the open air this Memorial Day Weekend, taking social distancing to new degrees in the terrific state of Utah! Oh, delay … isn’t that where her new guy so occurs to live, anyways?! How concerning that …

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is investing her vacation weekend break doing something she’s not precisely utilized to doing … obtaining her hands unclean in the wild! The 35- year-old blog owner and also honored mother required to her Instagam account to display her new outdoorsy nature (no word play here planned), very first sharing her adorable strategies to end up being a “mountain woman,” as you can see (listed below):

Awww! Fun … and also amusing! And absolutely not the common setting for a newly-single TELEVISION ability that’s utilized to investing a lot of her time near those Orange County coastlines, ya understand?! Just sayin’!!!

King took points one action even more, however, validating her weekend break in Park City, Utah– the residence city where her new BF Christian Schauf so occurs to live– while sharing her new ability with the globe: mountain biking! Writing on her IG Stories, Jim Edmonds‘ separated partner opened concerning her new experience, stating:

“Def wouldn’t have guessed this is what I’d be doing over MDW 2020 but here’s proof I did the mountain thing. (I had an E bike to help so I totally cheated.) Y’all … nature is HEALING.”

LOLz!!! Love it!!

Ch- ch-check out Meghan’s large weekend break out and also concerning imaginable (listed below):

Here’s to new experiences with new (kid) pals, appropriate?! And while she hasn’t in fact revealed Christian off in any one of the social networks breaks so far, she’s absolutely doing her point with him by her side … Schauf is SUPER outdoorsy and also is the excellent type of individual to obtain Meghan right into attempting new points! Yay!

Meanwhile, Back At Home …

While Meghan was indulging in the Beehive State, previous MLB ballplayer Jim was back at residence with the youngsters– 3-year-old Aspen and also double 23- month-old young boys Hayes and also Hart— and also it shows up daddy task got on the docket!

Ch- ch-check out the charming face (listed below) in simply among Jim’s lots of vacation weekend break swimming pool time updates:

Awww!

Isn’ t that simply the prettiest?!

Sounds like EVERYONE is having a an excellent weekend break, does not it?!

