Meghan King Edmonds spends time ‘healing’ while kids spend holiday weekend with ex-husband Jim Edmonds

In a video clip, King Edmonds, 35, discussed that she had actually never ever been hill cycling prior to.

“Guess what I did today. I went mountain biking for the first time ever. Actual, real mountain biking,” the fact celebrity stated in a video clip on her Instagram tale. “It was crazy. It was hard and super-duper scary, but I want to go again.”

She after that shared a handful of photos from her day on the route, consisting of a photo of herself appreciating her bike.

“Def wouldn’t have guessed this is what I’d be doing over MDW 2020 but here’s proof I did the mountain thing,” she edited the photo. “(I had an E bike to help so I totally cheated).”

She included: “Y’all… nature is HEALING.”

In one more Instagram blog post from Saturday, King Edmonds shared an image of herself while strolling up a high hillside.

“MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman,” she composed in the subtitle.

The blog post disclosed King Edmonds remained in Park City,Utah Us Weekly reported that Park City was residence to King Edmonds’ brand-new sweetheart, Christian Schauf.

King Edmonds has actually shared 3 kids with ex-husband Jim Edmonds: Aspen, 3, as well as twin kids Hayes as well as Hart, 1– that have actually been investing the lengthy weekend with their daddy.

Jim shared images of the kiddos on his Instagram tale, creating, “All ready for the Holiday weekend #pooltime,” over a photo of Aspen.