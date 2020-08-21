Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on voting in 2020: If you aren’t voting, ‘then you’re complicit’

“I think we are obviously faced with a lot of problems in our world right now both in the physical world and in the digital world, but we can and must do everything we can to make sure all women have their voices heard,” Meghan said

“At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren’t going out there and voting, then you’re complicit. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit,” she continued.

Meghan signed up with previous Obama White House senior advisor and When We All Vote board chair Valerie Jarrett, Glamour publication editor Samantha Barry and starlet Yvette Nicole Brown for a virtual “ When All Women Vote Couch Party ,” in event of the centennial of the 19th Amendment Thursday, hosted by Obama’s When We All Vote, which recognizes itself as nonpartisan and aims to reduce the race and age space in citizen involvement.

The occasion was co-hosted by The United State of Women and Glamour Magazine.

The discussion focused on what females citizens can do to activate in the next 74 days up until the 2020 election. “I think our overall philosophy is: meet people where they are. Reach them and describe a story to them that they can relate to. And that’s the way you can say, ‘Oh, I see the connection between the issues I care about and state, local, and federal government. And they all impact women’s rights,'” Jarrett stated throughout Thursday’s discussion. According to When We All Vote, volunteers texted 313,287 qualified females citizens throughout a.

