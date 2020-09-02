Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Fast Facts

Father: Thomas Markle, Hollywood lighting director

Mother: Doria Ragland, social employee and yoga trainer

Marriages: , The Duke of Sussex (May 19, 2018-present); Trevor Engelson (2011-2013, separated) Prince Harry , The Duke of Sussex (May 19, 2018-present); Trevor Engelson (2011-2013, separated)

Children: Archie Harrison

Education: Northwestern University, B.A., 2003

Other Facts

First American to wed in to the British royal household given that Wallis Simpson, who Edward VIII abandoned the throne to wed in 1936.

Worked with One Young World , assisting the UK charity with their objective to motivate young leaders around the globe to make enduring connections and start favorable modification.

She is the very first individual to hold the title Duchess of Sussex.

Timeline

2002 – Works at the United States embassy in Argentina.

2011-2018 – Stars as “Rachel Zane” in U.S.A. Network’s legal drama “Suits.”