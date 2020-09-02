Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Fast Facts

Father: Thomas Markle, Hollywood lighting director
Mother: Doria Ragland, social employee and yoga trainer
Marriages: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex (May 19, 2018-present); Trevor Engelson (2011-2013, separated)
Children: Archie Harrison
Education: Northwestern University, B.A., 2003
Other Facts
First American to wed in to the British royal household given that Wallis Simpson, who Edward VIII abandoned the throne to wed in 1936.
Her engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry and consists of a bigger diamond from Botswana and 2 smaller sized diamonds from his mom Princess Diana’s collection.
She has actually been a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada.
Worked with One Young World, assisting the UK charity with their objective to motivate young leaders around the globe to make enduring connections and start favorable modification.
She is the very first individual to hold the title Duchess of Sussex.
Timeline
2002 – Works at the United States embassy in Argentina.
2011-2018 – Stars as “Rachel Zane” in U.S.A. Network’s legal drama “Suits.”
March 23, 2015 – Speaks on gender equality at the UN Women’s 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference in Beijing and describes how she became an activist at 11 by writing letters to help create change.
July 2015 – Writes an essay, “I’m More Than An ‘Other,'” for Elle UK on her bi-racial …