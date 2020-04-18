Meghan and Harry Looking at Multi-Million Dollar Bel-Air Homes

Meghan and Harry have made a bunch of strikes these days — from the UK to Canada to the U.S. — and we have discovered what they’re angling for subsequent — a multi-million greenback house in none aside from Bel-Air.

Sources linked to Meghan and Harry inform TMZ, the displaced former royals are angling for a house someplace between $12 million and $18 mil within the super-exclusive and super-expensive Bel-Air space of Los Angeles.

They’re presently staying in L.A. — the pics above present them carrying masks as they delivered meals and different requirements to the poor — and have been super-hush hush about their actual property transfer. Most realtors who rep patrons and sellers in that worth vary have not heard something about H&M being on the home hunt, however we all know they’ve had their eye on at least one Bel-Air property and that is undoubtedly the realm they need.



MEGA

There are stories they’re additionally wanting in Malibu … we’re advised not true.

Our sources say the transfer to L.A. was largely Meghan’s doing. She needed to get again within the motion, and Hollywood’s undoubtedly the place. Harry is already engaged on a docuseries with Oprah, so he is down with the choice, however we’re advised Meghan was the driving pressure behind the transfer.