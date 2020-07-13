Megan Thee Stallion’s Friendship With Jordyn Woods Questioned By Fans As She’s Seen Hanging With Kylie Jenner!

OK, so what’s truly going on here??

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner collaborated together with rap artist Tory Lanez for a little fireside nighttime swimming pool celebration. Every summer season is Hot Girl Summer if you truly put your mind to it! But what about Jordyn Woods??? It’s tough to overlook the reality that the Savage artist is (or was?) seriously close with Kylie’s now- previous BFF after the Tristan Thompson scandal.

Nonetheless, as you can see (listed below), the 25- year-old Houston- born rap artist and the 22- year-old makeup magnate looked as remarkable as ever in tiny gold and black swimsuits while cooling in Jenner’s swimming pool on Instagram Live:

Jealous AF at that entire setup! These 2 are living the life today, and you ‘d never ever even think that outside their bubble coronavirus cases were reaching record highs with over 125,000 deaths in the United States alone.

Lack of social distancing and masks aside, it’s odd to see Megan and Kylie looking so buddy-buddy suddenly following the extended fallout that had the KarJenner fam support Khlo é Kardashian versusJordyn We were far from the only ones to detect it, either! Fans throughout social networks bore in mind of the not likely pairing over the weekend.

One Twitter user was plainly in shock over the hangout sesh, composing (listed below):

“I thought megan and jordyn woods were friends but now she’s with kylie???”

A 2nd echoed the concern, restating:

“Now wait a damn minute ain’t Megan and Jordyn like besties??”

And another tweeted more specifically about the set, composing:

“There’s something about Megan thee stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit.”

Seriously!!!

Still, other users dragged out the invoices (AKA old IG pictures), and demonstrated how Megan and Jordyn utilized to be very close:

kylie and megan on live. who would’ve believed that ‘d occur! and where is jordyn? pic.twitter.com/xOd36WhPw3 — sincere papi &#x 1f4af; (@trey_forde) July 12, 2020

That is fascinating, isn’t it??

After all, a fast scan of Woods’ IG account reveals numerous pictures with the Captain Hook rap artist, typically in a brand-new set of swimsuits and not unlike a few of the activity we saw out of Stormi Webster‘s mother in this unforeseen celebration!

So, what’s truly going on here, then, Perezcious readers ?? Is Megan Thee Stallion simply a kind individual who likes to socialize with everyone and wishes to offer everyone a possibility?! Did she drop Jordyn in favor of Kylie, efficiently choosing a brand-new side in the ever-controversial Tristan-Khlo é debate?? Seriously, what do U make from all these swimming pool celebration possibilities ??

Sound OFF with your remove in the remarks (listed below) …