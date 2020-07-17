Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot By Tory Lanez

Cell phone footage from the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot has been released.

TMZ has obtained a clip of Tory Lanez being pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department early on Sunday morning, and Meg can be seen exiting the vehicle (watch it HERE) with clearly bloody feet.

So, who shot her? And what caused it? Well, sources have shared with the outlet that Tory allegedly opened fire after an argument with the 25-year-old songstress and her friend.

Information around what went down late Saturday night, when Megan and Tory were seen partying with Kylie Jenner, into early Sunday morning is still a bit unclear at this point, and insiders shared with the outlet that authorities are having a difficult time due to uncooperative witnesses.

It was originally reported that an unidentified female was also in the car with the two musicians, but she has now self-identified as Megan’s BFF Kelsey Nicole. In screenshots obtained by The Shade Room, she wrote on social media:

“I WASN’T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present.”

Well, if she wasn’t the one with the gun, that only leaves Lanez, right?

A source detailed to Page Six on Thursday:

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD would not confirm whether a video was submitted to the investigation, adding that any footage would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.” They also couldn’t confirm whether Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) is a suspect or not:

“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now.”

As you’ll recall, this new info comes after the Savage rapper did her best to clear up any “inaccurate” rumors going around, and alleged that someone attempted to “physically harm” her. She wrote on Instagram on Wednesday:

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Original reports said she had been hospitalized after cutting her foot on glass, but it wasn’t until Wednesday’s confirmation that news of this shooting had broken. She concluded:

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

