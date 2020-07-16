Megan Thee Stallion ‘suffered gunshot wounds’, apparently injuring foot

Image copyright

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion has said she’s “grateful to be alive” after being shot, but has given few details of her injuries or how they happened.

The chart-topping star said she “suffered gunshot wounds” on Sunday and is anticipated to make a full recovery.

A video apparently showed her bleeding from her foot after police stopped a car also containing rapper Tory Lanez.

He was later charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police said one individual had suffered “a foot injury”.

The Texas-born rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, topped the united states chart in May with Savage.

The song, which became a viral dance craze on TikTok, also reached number 3 in the UK, because of a remix featuring Beyonce.

Megan was also named best female hip-hop artist at last month’s BET Awards, beating Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo.

It had been reported that she had cut her foot on broken glass throughout the incident in the Hollywood Hills, where Lanez was arrested. But she took to Instagram on Wednesday to “set the record straight”.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote.

“I was never arrested, law enforcement officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to eliminate the bullets.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m anticipated to make a full recovery, however it was very important to me to clarify the important points about this traumatic night.”

She also wrote: “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to master how to protect my energy.”

Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots at about 04:30 PST (11:30 GMT) on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times quoted the LA Police Department as saying one person was taken to a medical facility “with a foot injury”. According to the paper, two sources acquainted with the investigation said her injury at the scene was in keeping with being struck by shattered glass.

The video posted by TMZ showed a lady it recognized as the rapper limping out of an automobile, leaving blood marks in one foot.

