Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Shot Her!

Megan Thee Stallion is lastly stating who shot her: Tory Lanez!

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, the Hot Girl Summer artist implicated the rap artist of shooting at her in the July 12 occurrence following a celebration at Kylie Jenner‘s home. Directing her heated tirade at the Canadian, she blasted him and his group for lying about the information to attempt and preserve one’s honor.

For those who have actually been following together with this story, it was commonly hypothesized the Say It crooner was accountable, though as Megan continued to expose information about being shot in the foot, she never ever called him out by name. At the time, polices were contacted us to the scene, jailing Tory for ownership of a hidden weapon.

Related: Twitter Dunks On Russell Brand’s Wack Criticism Of Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion!

In the consequences, the 25-year-old Houston native has actually been the topic of unsavory jokes, in addition to being implicated of lying about being struck by a bullet. On Wednesday, she stopped talking the haters with an image of her gunshot injury, which has actually considering that been removed onInstagram The just phony here is obviously Lanez!

Megan went off in the other day’s live stream, stating: