Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez shot her

CNN has actually connected for an action to associates for Lanez and to associates for Megan Thee Stallion for extra remark. CNN asked Lanez’s press agent particularly about the accusation by Megan Thee Stallion that she has actually been lying.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was jailed and charged at the time with belongings of a hidden weapon however has actually not been charged in connection with the supposed shooting.

He has actually not commented openly on Megan Thee Stallion’s claims.

The examination is continuous, Los Angeles District Attorney’s workplace spokesperson Ricardo Santiago informed CNN on Friday.

“On July 24, our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson,” he stated.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer William Cooper informed CNN on Friday: “At this point I have not received any new information from the officers regarding the investigation.”

Police reacted to a shots-fired call, …