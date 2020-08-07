Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was ‘Betrayed By All’ Her Friends After Getting Shot!

Megan Thee Stallion is feeling extremely alone!

Following her just recently dropped musical collab with Cardi B, WAP, the 25- year-old talked with fans on Instagram Live, exposing for one that the video did certainly function LIVE SNAKES! Whoa!

But when fielding one concern in specific: “what did you feel after getting shot?” she provided a far more major reaction about what’s she been through.

Relatable: Draya Michelle Dropped By Rihanna After Joke About Megan’s Shooting

The Captain Hook rap artist reacted:

“I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking s**t about this. I felt, like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But s**t was crazy and I feel like some people think that it’s funny and some people think that it’s a joke and I feel like some people are saying that to get to me.”

She continued, describing how after the event in July which left Meg with a GSW in her foot, she is “not ashamed” of what she’s been through, regardless of sensation “very betrayed” by “all” of her friends: