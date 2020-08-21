Megan Thee Stallion says rapper Tory Lanez is the person who shot her

Representatives for Lanez, a 28-year-old rapper and vocalist whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, did not instantly react to ask for remark.

MEGAN THEE STALLION DETAILS HER SHOOTING IN TEARFUL VIDEO

The female rapper stated she did not inform Los Angeles cops who concerned the scene July 12 about the shooting since she hesitated of the legal consequences and feared for her security.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she says in the video.

Peterson was apprehended the early morning of the event on suspicion of belongings of a hidden weapon and was launched on bail later on that day however has actually not been charged with anything associated to the event. Police and district attorneys state the case stays under examination.

Pete, Peterson and others were sharing an SUV after the celebration in the early hours of July 12. She stated in the video that there was an argument in between the individuals in the lorry, and Peterson shot her when she attempted to leave. She rejected reports that she had actually struck him in the SUV.

