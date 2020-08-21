Megan Thee Stallion says person who shot her was Tory Lanez

LOS ANGELES (AP)– More than a month after she was shot in the feet after a celebration in the Hollywood Hills, Megan Thee Stallion stated for the very first time Thursday night that fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez was the person who shot.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rap artist, whose legal name is Megan Pete, stated in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Representatives for Lanez, a 28-year-old rap artist and vocalist whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, did not react to ask for remark late Thursday night, and have actually not reacted to numerous previous ask for remark fromThe Associated Press

Pete stated she did not inform Los Angeles authorities who concerned the scene on July 12 about the shooting due to the fact that she was scared of the legal consequences, and scared for her security.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she says in the video.

Peterson was detained the early morning of the event on suspicion of belongings of a hidden weapon and was launched on bail later on that day, however has actually not been charged with anything associated to the event. Police and district attorneys state the case stays under examination.

Pete, Peterson and others were sharing an SUV after the celebration in the early hours of July 12. She stated in the video that there was an argument in between individuals in the automobile, and Peterson …