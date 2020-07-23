Megan Thee Stallion Rips Into Draya Michele For Joking About Shooting Incident Allegedly Involving Tory Lanez

It’s difficult to envision why anybody would make a joke glorifying domestic violence, however Draya Michele discovered herself stumbling to address that concern after an unsavory remark she just recently made went viral.

During a look on the Wine and Weed podcast, the 35- year-old truth TELEVISION star tried to minimize the July 12 shooting incident which caused Megan Thee Stallion‘s hospitalization and the arrest of rap artist Tory Lanez

When requested for her ideas on the scenario, Michele appeared entertained by it and offered an action that mentioned the troubled relationship in between Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who separated in 2006 after years of battling and public debate.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this… type of road. And… I’m here for it. I like that.”

She continued joking about what she ‘d carry out in the situation, including:

” I desire you to like me a lot that if I’m attempting to go out the vehicle, and you resemble, ‘No, sit your ass in the car,’ and I resemble, ‘No n***a, I’ m going out the vehicle.’ [He’d say,] ‘No you’ re not!’ Bam- bam!”

Immediately after, the podcast host stated of her inflammatory remarks:

“In this moment, Draya just went viral.”

Um, yeah … other than that’s a terrible factor to be trending online. Sometimes, it’s finest to simply keep some ideas to yourself! As you can envision, it wasn’t just Meg’s “Hotties” who were deeply upset by the jab as numerous fans everywhere slammed Draya for her words.

But it was the Hot Girl Summer artist who dispensed the most deadly action of them all! She didn’t even require to tag the VH1 truth TELEVISION starlet due to the fact that it was clear the subtext had to do with her. She composed:

“Dumb bitch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a.”

As a tip, Meg has actually not yet shared the complete information of what decreased the night of the shooting, however she informed fans they ‘d get the scoop when she’s excellent and all set:

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking amusing who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT LADY MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too &#x 1f595; &#x 1f3fe; I’ll discuss shit when I prepare — HOT LADY MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Not too long after discuss canceling the TELEVISION character began acquiring traction, Draya gotten on the social networks platform to excuse her remarks:

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

Hmm Good on her for owning up to this disgusting error, however will it suffice to please fans? The 1,000+ responds to her tweet, consisting of an old photo of the women positioning together, appear to recommend this may be insufficient, too late.

Either method, numerous are more concentrated on hearing favorable updates fromMeg in the wake of the shooting. Prior to this short spat, the Houston- born artist informed fans she feels“incredibly grateful” to be alive after going through surgical treatment for gunshot injuries she suffered at the scene.She likewise assessed how the general public has actually gotten the news of her injuries:

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

.(************ )We’re taking this simply as seriously as you are, gurl!Praying for her complete fast healing and better times moving forward.(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )you go, ch-ch-check out the questionable remarks on your own( listed below):

(***************************************************************************************************************************** )is what she stated in case anybody was questioning:pic.twitter.com/QpKnBlHKEN –MankletMonitor &#x 1f9de; Ȁ d; ♀ þ 0f;( @bigbrownhottie)July 22, 2020