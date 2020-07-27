Megan Thee Stallion Fights Back Tears While Talking About Being Shot In Emotional Video

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t experimenting with this one.

The impactful artist required to Instagram Live on Monday afternoon to thank her fans for supporting her amidst the fallout from a July 12 occurrence including rap artist Tory Lanez in which she was obviously shot in both feet. And evaluating by Megan’s own words and responses in this remarkably emotional video, she’s plainly not thinking about speaking with individuals who have just jokes to make about the circumstance.

Related: Megan Rips Into Draya For Joking About Apparent Shooting Incident

Speaking straight to her fans in what wound up being an almost ten-minute long video, the Houston- born rap artist opened things up by stating (listed below):

“I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as f**k, and ready to get back to my regular programming. I really just wanted to get on here, and I’m smiling even though a lot of things have been y’know… making me not smile. But I’m back, and I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I really appreciate that.”

At that point, the 25- year-old opened about just what took place to her, verifying yes, she was shot in both feet– and what surgical treatment she required to fix those severe injuries.

The rap artist continued, getting noticeably a growing number of emotional as she informed fans what took place:

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s**t — to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary. Oh, I didn’t think I was gonna cry. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody I didn’t deserve to get shot. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons. Where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherf**kers was in there.”

Wow! Kind of a wonder.

Interestingly, she then transitioned to discussing her evident very first disposition about the occurrence itself– to keep peaceful. Though cops ultimately pieced together what took place, the rap artist was tight-lipped initially about what decreased, and she safeguarded herself in the IG Live video for that, too.

The Savage rap artist stated:

“It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak. Y’all take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a diary, and that’s not me. I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that ain’t none of their motherf**kin’ business. What if your sister got shot?”

Damn!

You can view her complete video to fans (listed below):

So much going on there! And such a frightening occurrence, even if she had the ability to leave from it without severe, lasting injuries. We can absolutely comprehend the feeling here.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound off about it with your response down in the remarks (listed below) …