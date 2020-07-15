Megan Thee Stallion Feels ‘Incredibly Grateful’ To Be Alive After Suffering ‘Gunshot Wounds’

Megan Thee Stallion was SHOT over the weekend and now the question is, who did it?!

As we reported, rapper Tory Lanez was arrested Sunday on a felony gun charge after partying into the early hours with the 25-year-old songstress, Kylie Jenner, and potentially others. At the time it was said that police responded to a disturbance call after gunshots were fired at an El Lay residence around 4:30 in the morning. It was claimed Meg suffered injuries to her foot due to glass cuts.

Related: Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion For ICONIC Savage Remix — LISTEN!

On Wednesday, the Savage rapper did her best to clear up the “inaccurate” rumors going around, alleging someone attempted to “physically harm” her over the weekend. Writing on Instagram, she shared the shocking revelation:

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Wow!! We’re just so glad she is doing okay.

She concluded:

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

One outlet claimed that when law enforcement arrived on the scene, witnesses informed them of people arguing before shots were fired and an SUV took off. A description was taken and officers were able to locate the vehicle, finding Tory, Megan, and an unidentified woman inside.

Apparently, the car was searched and a concealed weapon was found, leading to the Say It singer’s arrest. Additionally, authorities informed TMZ that four gun shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the Hollywood Hills home, though no gunshot injuries were reported at the time.

Tory wasn’t in custody for long before he was later released on a $35,000 bond on Sunday, with Megan listed as a “victim” on the incident’s report. Clearly there are a LOT of questions to be answered at this point, and it’s unclear if Tory or Megan will be able to provide any clarity given this seems to be an ongoing investigation.

We’re keeping Megan in our thoughts as she recovers!

[Image via WENN/Instar.]