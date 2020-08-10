Megan Rapinoe should be US President, says Man City signing Sam Mewis | Football News

Mewis: “I would vote [Megan] Rapinoe for President today if they let me. I support her a lot and I believe being her team-mate has actually been such an excellent honour of mine”

Man City Women’s newest signing Sam Mewis has actually informed SSN she would vote her global team-mate Megan Rapinoe for US President if she might

