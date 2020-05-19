Megan Rapinoe Calls Trump ‘White Nationalist,’ Maybe I’ll Run for Office

Exclusive

Megan Rapinoe says Donald Trump is a “white nationalist” who’s screwed over his personal supporters … and admits she’s thought of working for workplace herself in the future to assist make issues proper.

“We have a white nationalist — I think — in the White House,” Rapinoe informed VICE TV’s Anand Giridharadas.

“And, the spewing of hate and the other’ing of the rest of the country has only led to more rife between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward.”

Rapinoe — a really outspoken critic of POTUS since he took workplace in 2017 — additionally says on VICE’s “Seat At The Table” (airs Wednesday) that Trump can be hurting his personal supporters.

“It’s not like he’s giving them a bunch of jobs. It’s not like he’s made life really better for them. He’s just given them this false reason why maybe they’re not happy with their lives. There’s been no sort of path forward.”

Rapinoe’s public criticisms of Trump have caught his consideration up to now — most famously when she declared she was “not going to the f**king White House” if Team USA gained the 2019 World Cup.

There are conflicting reviews about whether or not Trump ever critically invited the staff — however regardless, they did not go.

But, get this … Rapinoe was requested straight-up if she’s ever thought of stepping into politics when her soccer profession wraps up — and it is clearly one thing she’s thought of.

“I’m not totally shutting the door but it seems wild,” Rapinoe says.

As for her dream political job, Megan admits, “President, of course.”

“If I’m going to do it, I want the biggest, baddest post.”